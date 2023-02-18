Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor

Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina

PTI
PTI, Shimla ,
  • Feb 18 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 22:56 ist
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomes Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla on his arrival in Shimla, Friday, Feb. 17. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina.

Also Read: C P Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand Governor

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla, a four-time MLA, started his political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

 