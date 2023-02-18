Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor

Former Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here.
He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina.
Also Read: C P Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand Governor
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla, a four-time MLA, started his political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp
Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples
'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali
The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights
Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023
Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war