Shivpal Singh Yadav 'waiting' for role in Samajwadi Party

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav has said he is waiting for a role in the Samajwadi Party, amid speculation of him rejoining his nephew Akhilesh Yadav's outfit.

Shivpal Singh, who was in UP to attend the Kalki Mahotsava on Tuesday, also said he is strengthening his party by following the ideals of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Asked whether he would get a role in the SP, he told reporters: "I am waiting for a role. See, at present, we are grieving the death of 'netaji' (as Mulayam Singh Yadav was fondly called). Netaji's birthday (November 22) is also approaching. We used to celebrate it every year."

The SP founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who spawned the state's most prominent political clan and played a key role on the national stage, died at the age of 82 on October 10 after prolonged illness.

Bonding between Shivpal Singh and Akhilesh Yadav during rituals related to the SP patriarch's last rites, which lasted around a fortnight, had triggered speculation of the "chacha-bhatija" (uncle and nephew) joining hands again.

Also Read | With BSP, Congress bowing out, UP Assembly bypoll will be BJP-SP direct contest

Shivpal Singh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had come together during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in March to take on the BJP. But after the elections, the relationship saw a dip and they again parted ways. Akhilesh Yadav, also a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, has not commented on the issue.

There was a possibility that uncle and nephew would campaign for the SP candidate for the November 3 Gola Gokarannath bypoll, but this did not happen. Shivpal Singh was not in the SP list of star campaigners for the candidate.

To a question on Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya terming the Samajwadi Party as 'Samaptwadi (finished) Party', Shivpal Singh said, "My party is the PSPL (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)). It is true that we are separate from the SP till now. I am strengthening my party and following netaji's ideal we will do it."

In the March assembly polls, though Shivpal Singh was elected once again from his traditional Jaswant Nagar constituency on the SP's bicycle symbol, he was not called for the party meeting following the elections.

Shivpal Singh had supported the BJP's choice for the Presidential election Droupadi Murmu and was seen in the company of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on many occasions.

On Gujarat's Morbi suspension bridge collapse, which claimed over 130 lives, the PSPL leader said action should be taken against top officials and the minister concerned should be sacked.