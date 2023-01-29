Shivpal made general secy in new SP national executive

Shivpal Yadav made general secretary in new Samajwadi Party national executive

Sudip Ranjan Sen will be the party treasurer, while there will be 19 national secretaries besides members

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 29 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 16:28 ist
Shivpal Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

 Samajwadi Party on Sunday declared its national executive with Akhilesh Yadav as its national president and uncle Shivpal Yadav as a national general secretary.

The uncle-nephew duo who parted ways in 2016 came together during the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll in December last year following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Also Read | Shivpal distances SP from Mauya's Ramcharitmanas remark

The SP on Sunday declared its 62-member national executive and released the list on its Twitter handle.

Shivpal Yadav will be among the 14 national general secretaries. The others include Mohammad Azam Khan, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ravi Prakash Verma and Balram Yadav.

While Akhilesh Yadav will continue to hold the post of national president, Kiranmoy Nanda will be national vice president and Ram Gopal Yadav will continue as national principal general secretary.

Sudip Ranjan Sen will be the party treasurer, while there will be 19 national secretaries besides members.

After an open feud with Akhilesh Yadav and being sidelined in the Samajwadi Party in 2016, Shivpal Yadav formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 and contested against nephew Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Shivpal Yadav
Uttar Pradesh

