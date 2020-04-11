Shivraj Singh Chouhan supports extension of coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan supports lockdown extension in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 11 2020, 17:53 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was not in favour of the withdrawal of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which ends on April 14, in his state.

Chouhan shared his views on continuation of the restrictions during the PM's meeting with chief ministers which was conducted through a video conference.

"Today we are not in favour of removal of lockdown. It should not be removed now. Life of the people is more important and to save it the lockdown is necessary," Chouhan's spokesperson quoted the CM as telling Modi.

Madhya Pradesh reported 470 COVID-19 cases till Friday night and 40 deaths. P

