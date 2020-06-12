Chouhan's comment on Nath govt's fall gives Cong issue

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's `statement' about Nath govt's fall gives Congress issue

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 12 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 20:36 ist

The leak of a video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan purportedly saying that Central leadership of the BJP decided to topple the Kamal Nath government has given the Congress an issue before Assembly by-elections.

After the controversy broke out over Chouhan's speech, the BJP denied that it engineered the Nath government's fall.

However, in a cryptic tweet in Hindi on Thursday, Chouhan said, "Destruction of sinners is a virtuous act. That is what our religion says."

Some 30 Congress workers, including the party's Indore unit chief, were arrested on Friday for trying to stage a demonstration over Chouhan's speech.

By-elections are due for 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh after the death of two sitting MLAs and resignations of 22 MLAs from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp including minister Tulsi Silawat which led to the Congress government's fall in March.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the polls.

Chouhan, in a speech in Indore, purportedly said that "Central leaders decided that the government should fall otherwise it will lead to the ruin (of the state). And you tell me, without Jyotiraditya Scindia and and Tulsi (Silawat) Bhai, would it have fallen? There was no other way."

MP Congress spokesmen Bhupendra Gupta said the party would not sit quiet. "We are going to protest and tell people across the state that the BJP has pulled down the Congress government using every possible means," he said.

But state BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayawargiya claimed that the video was "distorted" and added that Congress was creating a din as it knew it was staring at defeat. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 