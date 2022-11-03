Shocking UP hospital video shows dog licking blood oozing from man injured in accident

Close on the heels of videos of patients being treated by the 'tantriks' inside the emergency ward of a government hospital in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, another video from a government hospital in the state's Kushinagar district showing a dog licking the blood oozing out from the wounds of a man who had sustained severe injuries in a road accident went viral on social networking sites on Thursday.

The video shows a wounded man lying on the floor in an unconscious state in one of the wards in the district hospital and a dog licking the blood oozing from his wounds. It appears that there was no one there to treat the wounded man. According to reports, the video was filmed on Tuesday but it came to light on Thursday.

Taking a serious view of the alleged incident, the district authorities sacked six health personnel deployed at the hospital, official sources said. ''The incident has tarnished the image of the health department.....we will take stern action against anyone responsible for the same,'' said a senior district official in Kushinagar on Thursday.

Action would also be taken against the doctors on duty, he added.

Barely a few days back a video, which went viral on the social networking sites, purportedly showed 'tantriks' treating two patients who were admitted to the emergency ward of the Mahoba district hospital following a scorpion bite.

One of the 'tantriks', identified as Santosh Pujari said that he had 'treated' two patients in the hospital and claimed that their condition 'improved' after the rituals. He also said that the attendants of the patients often sought their services. Earlier also the 'tantriks' had performed rituals in the hospital to 'treat' the patients.

District officials said that they were trying to verify the videos and added that action would be taken against the staff if the report was found to be true.