Shoe-sellers's daughter stands 3rd in MP 12th boards, says studied for 8-10 hours every day

  • Jul 28 2020, 16:39 ist
Scoring 97% and securing third place in the stream in the Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary School Certification examination, Madhu Arya has shown dedication and diligence.

Arya is the daughter of a roadside shoe-seller in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, an ANI tweet said.

Enjoying the fruits of her labour, she told the news agency, “I have worked hard. I used to wake up at 4 am and studied for 8-10 hours every day. I want to be a doctor. I am preparing for NEET.”

She appealed to the government for support as her father would not be able to afford higher studies. 

Expressing her happiness, Arya’s mother said, “We provided her education with great difficulty but she worked hard. We are very happy.” 

