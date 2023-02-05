Shooters prepping for World Cup put up in unhygienic rooms in Faridabad: Report

Shooting champions and coaches gearing up to represent India in the World Cup in Cairo later this month have been provided shoddy accommodation by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), The Times of India reported.

Sources told TOI that 70 shooters and coaches were put up in two “below-par” hotels as all good hotels were full due to the ongoing Surajkund Mela.

“Shooters have complained about poor accommodation and food. While some spotted rats in their rooms, others were scared away by cockroaches in the dining area,” people close to the shooters told the publication.

The athletes are also braving 10-13 degree celsius temperature in Faridabad without heaters and poor bedding. Bottled water was also not available, they added.

The shooters havethemselves not made any statement on the issue.

NRAI sources, however, told the publication that the rooms are “not the best but not the worst either” and most of the grievances have been sorted out.

Former shooters have said that the athletes could have been housed at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. “There are enough rooms at the range to accommodate the National campers but the problem is that it’s always full with Khelo India and NCOE trainees, many of whom are permanent residents. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) should look into this and block rooms for senior shooters,” former shooters told TOI.