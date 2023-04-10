Shooting stones blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Shooting stones from hillock blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The road was blocked at Chamalwas, five km ahead of Banihal town, around 9.45 am

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 10 2023, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 13:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Monday following shooting stones from a hillock overlooking the strategic road in Ramban district, officials said.

The road was blocked at Chamalwas, five km ahead of Banihal town, around 9.45 am, the officials said.

The restoration work on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has not started yet, they said, adding the road clearance agency has moved its men and machinery to clear the debris.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
National Highway

