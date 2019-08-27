Shops can open where restrictions lifted: J&K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said shops and business establishments can open in areas where restrictions have been lifted while efforts have been made to ensure the restoration of public transport services in the Kashmir Valley.

Addressing a press conference, Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said steps are being taken to open a few more telephone exchanges in the Valley for the revival of landline telephone connections in more areas.

"Shops can open wherever the restrictions have been lifted," Asgar said, replying to a question on when the business establishments will open.

Asgar said primary and middle schools are open in the Kashmir Valley and attendance in schools have also increased in the past few days.