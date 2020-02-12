Shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav; supporter killed: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that bullets were fired at its Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav in which one of its volunteers was killed.

The incident took place late in the night when Yadav and his supporters were returning from the temple.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," AAP tweeted.

AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh said the deceased was Ashok Mann.

Yadav escaped unhurt while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The MLA was returning home with his supporters after a visit to a temple during a victory procession.