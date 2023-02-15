Shutdown in parts of Kashmir against demolition drive

Parts of Kashmir on Wednesday, including commercial hub of Lal Chowk, observed a shutdown against the demolition drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to retrieve state land.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed in most parts of Srinagar while reports reaching here from Anantnag said the main town observed shutdown.

Although it was not immediately clear who had called for the strike, unofficial reports from Anantnag said posters purportedly issued by the Hurriyat Conference had appeared at some places in this regard.