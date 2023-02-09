Srinagar partly shut on Afzal Guru's death anniversary

Shutdown in parts of Srinagar on Afzal Guru's 10th death anniversary

The strike was called by the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF)

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 16:30 ist
Guru was hanged on this day in 2013 for his role in the Parliament attacks of 2001.

Parts of Srinagar city on Thursday observed a shutdown on the 10th death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was hanged inside Tihar Jail.

Shops and other business establishments in Nowhatta, Gojwara and Nalla Mar Road areas were closed due to the strike called by the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Also Read | SIA conducts raids in Srinagar in connection with terror-funding case

However, private transport was plying normally all across the valley and the situation has remained peaceful so far.

Guru was hanged on this day in 2013 for his role in the attack on Parliament in 2001 carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

