Sidhu Moosewala killing: Sharpshooter Harkamal Ranu arrested from Punjab's Bathinda

Ranu's family, a resident of Bhatinda town, claimed that they had handed him over to the police

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 10 2022, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 11:51 ist
Sidhu Moosewala on May 29 was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district. Credit: PTI Photo

One of the sharpshooters, Harkamal Ranu, who allegedly killed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said on Friday.

Ranu's family, a resident of Bhatinda town, claimed that they had handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar wanted in the killing of Moosewala.

Also Read: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on June 2 written a request letter to the Interpol to issue a RCN against Goldy Brar.

According to the information, Brar went to Canada on a student visa and didn't return after that.

Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on May 29 along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

