Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Channi at 3 pm, Sunil Jakhar says 'enough is enough'

Sulking Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet in Chandigarh on Thursday to find a way out of the crisis in the party after the former submitted his resignation as party state chief.

However, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar targeted Sidhu saying "enough is enough" and asked the party leadership to "put an end to attempts to undermine the authority" of the Chief Minister time and again.

Read | 'Can't handle insult': Amarinder Singh to quit Congress

"Aspersions being cast on selection of Advocate General and DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of Chief Minister and Home Minister to deliver results. It is time to put the foot down and clear the air," he tweeted.

Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 30, 2021

Jakhar's remarks came after Sidhu tweeted, "Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions."

Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 30, 2021

The meeting comes two days after Sidhu sent his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over his disagreement over the inductions in Channi's cabinet and appointments of certain top administrative posts.

Earlier in the day, his adviser Mohammed Mustafa said the issues will be resolved soon. Sidhu will "stay as Punjab Congress chief and lead the Congress in next year's election," Mustafa was quoted by NDTV as saying.

"The Congress leadership understands Navjot Sidhu and Sidhu is not beyond the Congress leadership. He is not Amarinder Singh, who never cared for the Congress and its leadership," he said, adding that Sidhu "acts emotionally at times" and the Congress leadership "understands" it.

His resignation has come as a setback for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who have backed him against Amarinder Singh, who had to quit as Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, Sidhu had tweeted a video in which he hardened his stand saying his fight is "issue-based" for which he will "keep fighting for truth till my last breath" and that he cannot compromise with "my ethics and my moral authority".

Check out the latest DH videos here: