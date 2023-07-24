SII's BCG vax gets export nod to treat bladder cancer

SII manufactured BCG vaccine gets export nod to treat bladder cancer

The product is for intravesical instillation and is available from the Serum Institute in 40 mg and 80 mg presentations.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 19:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The government has approved the export of BCG vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India to Canada for immunotherapy to treat bladder cancer, official sources said on Monday.

The permission was granted after Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Serum Institute, wrote to the Drugs Controller of India (DCGI) seeking approval to export BCG for immunotherapy to Canada, they said.

BCG as immunotherapy is a live freeze-dried preparation derived from attenuated strain of Mycobacterium bovis (Bacillus Calmette Guerin).

The product is for intravesical instillation and is available from the Serum Institute in 40 mg and 80 mg presentations, the sources said.

As part of the therapy, the vaccine is administered into the bladder through a catheter where it stays in the lining of the bladder for a specific duration affecting the cells and fighting cancer without impacting other body parts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BCG
Vaccine
Serum Institute of India
SII
India News
Export

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

 