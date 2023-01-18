Sisodia grants Rs 1 cr ex gratia to deceased OSD's kin

Sisodia hands over Rs 1 crore ex gratia to kin of Covid warrior who died during 2nd wave

Rakshit worked extensively during Covid, coordinating with hospitals and helping people get healthcare services timely

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:24 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday handed over to the family members of Arun Kumar Rakshit, who was the OSD to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and died during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore.

Rakshit worked extensively during Covid, coordinating with hospitals and helping people get healthcare services timely.

Handing over the compensation, Sisodia said, "Covid warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives.

"We will never forget the sacrifice of our Covid warriors. It is our promise that the Delhi government will always stand by their families in every crisis," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that no amount can compensate for the loss of the lives of Covid warriors, but the 'Samman Rashi' will help their families live a dignified life.

"This scheme also gives confidence to the families of Covid warriors that the government and society are always with them," Sisodia said.

The Delhi government approved Rs 1 crore ex gratia to families of 73 Covid warriors.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid-19
Manish Sisodia

What's Brewing

What's the way out for BMTC?

What's the way out for BMTC?

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

 