Sisodia hands over Rs 1 crore ex gratia to kin of Covid warrior who died during 2nd wave

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday handed over to the family members of Arun Kumar Rakshit, who was the OSD to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and died during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore.

Rakshit worked extensively during Covid, coordinating with hospitals and helping people get healthcare services timely.

Handing over the compensation, Sisodia said, "Covid warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives.

"We will never forget the sacrifice of our Covid warriors. It is our promise that the Delhi government will always stand by their families in every crisis," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that no amount can compensate for the loss of the lives of Covid warriors, but the 'Samman Rashi' will help their families live a dignified life.

"This scheme also gives confidence to the families of Covid warriors that the government and society are always with them," Sisodia said.

The Delhi government approved Rs 1 crore ex gratia to families of 73 Covid warriors.