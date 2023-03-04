Sisodia in CBI custody for 2 more days, hearing on March 10

Delhi's former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was on Saturday sent to two more days of custodial interrogation by a court here in a liquor scam case related to now scrapped Delhi's Excise policy.

Sisodiya, 51, was arrested on Sunday.

He was produced before a court of Special Judge M K Nagpal after five days of police remand.

The CBI sought three more days of custodial interrogation on the ground that the accused had remained evasive during his questioning.

The judge, however, extended Sisodiya's remand for two more days and ordered his production before the court on Monday.

During the hearing, the court also asked the CBI sleuths not to ask the same questions again and again as Sisodiya claimed the officers have been asking him the same questions repeatedly leading to mental harassment.

Sisodiya also filed a bail application which has been put for hearing on March 10.

He had earlier also approached the Supreme Court for quashing the case but his plea was declined with liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.

Sisodiya resigned from Delhi Cabinet after his arrest.

On Saturday, scores of AAP workers protested at the party office, a few metres away from Delhi's Rouse Avenue court, demanding Sisodiya's release.

The present case was registered by the CBI on August 17, 2022, against Sisodiya, and 14 others for the offence of criminal conspiracy punishable under Sections 120B 477A IPC of the IPC and, Section 7 of the PC Act, 1988. A complaint was made to Lieutenant Governor alleging large-scale irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the GNCTD for the year 2021-22.