Sisodia in separate ward: Jail admin junks AAP charges

Rejecting the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations as "unfounded", the Delhi Prison authorities on Wednesday said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been lodged in a ward of Central Jail No. 1 of Tihar where there are a minimum number of inmates and no gangsters.

The response was issued by the jail administration after statements were made by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj alleged on Wednesday that Sisodia was being kept with other inmates in jail and was refused a "vipassana" cell.

"There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give an answer,” Bharadwaj said.

In its response, the prison authorities issued a statement saying "Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward...has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail."

According to jail officials, a separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do such other activities without any disturbance.

"All the arrangements, as per jail rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings is unfounded," an official added.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy scam case. He is currently in judicial custody.

The court had allowed the senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do vipassana meditation.