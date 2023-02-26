Sisodia's arrest height of dictatorship, black day for democracy: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday described the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the height of dictatorship and a "black day for democracy".

The party said the BJP carried out the arrest due to "political vendetta and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, in a move that could plunge the national capital into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Central government.

"Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP's official handle tweeted in Hindi, "It is a black day for democracy. BJP'S CBI has arrested world's best education minister Manish Sisodia who has shaped the future of several children in a false case. BJP has carried out this arrest due to political vendetta."

AAP spokesperson and MLA Atishi said Sisodia was arrested because of the growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

She said Sisodia is that education minister who turned around government schools and educated 20 lakh poor children of Delhi.

"Lakhs of poor children given a good future by him. He shattered the notion that government schools cannot provide good education and increased confidence in them.

"He has sent several poor children to the IITs, big universities and medical colleges. The BJP is saying he was involved in a Rs 10,000 crore scam. But where is that Rs 10,000 crore?" she asked during a press conference.

She said even after one year of investigation, multiple raids at his residence, office and bank locker, the CBI couldn't find corruption of even Re 1.

"After one year of investigation, the CBI, ED investigations, 500 officers could not prove that he did corruption of even Re 1. Today's arrest is related to AAP's rising popularity," she alleged.

"The BJP is digging its own grave by arresting Manish Sisodia. AAP is the reason BJP's name will be forever erased from history. Sisodia will become the future education minister of the country," Atishi said.

Reiterating Singh's views, she said this is height of dictatorship and asserted that whenever dictatorship tries to stifle truth, it emerges stronger.

"History has seen it. They will arrest one Manish Sisodia, 1000 more Manish Sisodia will rise in AAP and across the country. I challenge the BJP that whenever this case will go to court, they will not be able to prove even a corruption of Re 1," she added.

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.

The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.