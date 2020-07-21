'Sister' Mayawati condoles Lalji Tandon's death

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon, saying he was a very cultured and social person.

Tandon died at a hospital here early Tuesday morning. He was 85.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief extended her condolences to the bereaved family.

It was in August 2003, when Mayawati as the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tied 'Rakhi' on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' to Tandon, who was then the Union housing and urban development minister.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate any brother-sister like relationship in which sisters tie a talisman, or amulet, called the 'rakhi', around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them