SIT to be set up over lapses in Pehlu Khan case

The Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot has decided to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the lapses during investigation in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

The team constituting of three members is headed by Deputy Inspector General, SOG Nitin Deep Blaggan. The other two members are SP CID -CB Samir Kumar Singh and Additional SP vigilance Samir Dubey. The SIT will be monitored by the additional director general of police (crime). The team has been asked to submit a report within 15 days.

The court of Additional District Judge in Alwar on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused based on benefit of doubt, in the alleged lynching of 55-year-old dairy farmer Pehlu Khan.

The six accused were set free by the court while three other accused, who were minors at the time of the crime, are being tried separately at a juvenile court.

All six accused were caught on a cellphone camera, but a trial court in Alwar said the video evidence was not admissible. However, the police had earlier held the accused on the basis of a video which showed 55-year-old diary farmer being pulled by the neck, thrown to the ground and kicked by a group of men.

Police negligence in collecting evidence and failure to collect the mobile in which the video was shot became a turning point in the case, leading to the acquittal of the accused.