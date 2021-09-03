Situation in Kashmir peaceful after Geelani's death; mobile internet shutdown to continue

The situation in Kashmir following the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani remained peaceful with no untoward incident being reported, police said on Thursday.

However, restrictions on movement and assembly of people, and the suspension of mobile Internet services will continue on Friday as well, they said.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

Mobile Internet was shut down in Kashmir valley as a precautionary measure to prevent confusion due to the spread of rumours.

"Today, the situation across the Valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported," a police spokesperson said.

He said some people with vested interests tried to spread baseless rumours about a "forcible burial of SAS Geelani by Police".

Also read: Security clampdown in Kashmir after death of separatist icon Geelani

"Such baseless reports which are a part of false propaganda to incite violence are totally refuted by the police.

"As a matter of fact, police instead facilitated in bringing the body from the house to the graveyard as there were apprehensions of miscreants taking undue advantage of the situation. The relatives of the deceased participated in the burial," the spokesperson said.

He said the IGP of Kashmir Vijay Kumar thanked and appreciated the cooperation of the public in maintaining peace throughout the Valley "defeating the ill designs of inimical elements who are hell-bent in disturbing the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the valley".

The spokesperson said the situation in Kashmir valley would be reviewed on Friday afternoon to decide on the future course of action.

"The public is requested not to pay heed to rumours being spread by anti-national elements, especially from across the border, who are trying to take undue advantage of the situation and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Valley," the spokesperson added.