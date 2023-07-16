Six booked for thrashing three semi-naked men in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram; video goes viral

Six persons were booked for allegedly thrashing three half-naked men in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday.
The incident took place on July 13 in Javli village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Makhannagar police station in charge Praveen Kumar said.
गांव के कुछ लोगों से बदतमीजी करने के आरोप में अमजद अली, सौरभ नागंवशी और पिन्नु नागवंशी नामक युवकों को लोगों ने बांध कर पीटा, पैर तोड़े। पुलिस ने बताया कि 6 लोगों के खिलाफ़ 6 धाराओं में मामला दर्ज़ कर नोटिस दिया गया है।
Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Ut8ftaHy6v
— Humanity Still Alive In All (@HumanityStAlive) July 16, 2023
"The three had allegedly misbehaved with the villagers. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Friday," he said.
Six persons have been booked for rioting, criminal intimidation and other offences, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.
In the video, a group of persons can be seen beating up three half-naked men with sticks.
