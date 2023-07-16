Six men thrash 3 semi-naked men in MP; video goes viral

Six booked for thrashing three semi-naked men in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram; video goes viral

In the video, a group of persons can be seen beating up three half-naked men with sticks.

PTI
PTI, Narmadapuram,
  • Jul 16 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 20:30 ist
Video screengrab. Credit: Twitter/@HumanityStAlive

Six persons were booked for allegedly thrashing three half-naked men in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on July 13 in Javli village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Makhannagar police station in charge Praveen Kumar said.

"The three had allegedly misbehaved with the villagers. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Friday," he said.

Six persons have been booked for rioting, criminal intimidation and other offences, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.

In the video, a group of persons can be seen beating up three half-naked men with sticks.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

 