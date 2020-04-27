Six children among seven injured in blast near Kulgam gunfight site

Six children among seven injured in blast in Kulgam

Zulfikar Majid 
  • Apr 27 2020, 17:10 ist
Representative image

At least seven civilians, including six children, were injured after an unexploded device went off in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday morning.

A police official said the incident took place as a group of people were clearing debris of the house which was razed to ground by security forces during the morning gunfight. “Of the seven injured, six are children, including five minors,” he said.

Sources said that the explosion was caused by the leftover unexploded device, more likely that of a grenade. Sources said that the figure of injured may likely to go up given the intensity of the blast.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh said that the area was sanitised of the explosives while announcements were made, urging people not to venture into the prohibited area.

“We also erected banners there, asking people not to go near the spot. While we sanitised the area, there seems that some explosives had been left unnoticed which these persons fiddled with, leading to the blast,” he said.

