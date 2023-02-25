Six dead, 10 injured after truck rams two buses in MP

Six persons were killed and 10 others injured as a speeding truck hit two buses parked on the roadside on Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a senior official said.
The injured persons were being shifted to the Rewa Medical College hospital, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.
The victims were returning after attending the Kol Mahakumbh gathering addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in Satna city, he said. Top officials of Sidhi and Rewa districts including collector and superintendent of police had reached the spot, and all the passengers from two buses have been rescued, Rajora added.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma too rushed to the spot from Satna, the official said.
