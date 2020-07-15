Six family members killed during clash in MP

Six family members killed during clash in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Mandla,
  • Jul 15 2020, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 20:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Two brothers allegedly killed six members of a family during a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The accused were related to the victims' family, as per the preliminary probe.

The gruesome incident took place at Maneri village under Bijadandi police station area, about 100 km from the district headquarters.

"It is confirmed that six persons have died so far. All the deceased are members of a family," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha.

The accused were identified as Harish Soni and his younger brother Santosh Soni who were related to the victims, he added.

Further probe was on, the ASP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Killed

What's Brewing

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

 