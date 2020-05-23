Six fresh COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; total tally rises to 225

Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total tally in the union territory to 225.

Two women, aged 38 and 36 years, were among the six fresh cases and they were all residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, as per the medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, samples of 57 people, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony, were collected on Saturday for testing.

A total of 3,749 samples have been tested so far and of them, 3,390 samples are negative while the reports of 133 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

There are a total of 43 active cases in the city, it said.

A two-month-old baby, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was discharged from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after being cured.

With this, a total of 179 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from the deadly virus, the bulletin said.

Three people have died of coronavirus in the city.