Six injured in fire at Magh Mela in UP's Prayagraj

Six injured in fire at Magh Mela in UP's Prayagraj

The injured have been admitted to the SRN hospital for treatment

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Jan 28 2023, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 18:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people were injured after a fire broke out at a camp in ongoing Magh Mela here on Saturday, officials said.

The fire erupted due to leakage of gas from the gas cylinder, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajiv Kumar Pandey told PTI.

The injured have been admitted to the SRN hospital for treatment, he said.

"On Saturday afternoon, a camp caught fire, when 'bhandara' (distribution of food free of cost) was going on," Pandey said, adding that the fire has been brought under control.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 