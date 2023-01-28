Six injured in fire at Magh Mela in UP's Prayagraj

Six people were injured after a fire broke out at a camp in ongoing Magh Mela here on Saturday, officials said.

The fire erupted due to leakage of gas from the gas cylinder, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajiv Kumar Pandey told PTI.

The injured have been admitted to the SRN hospital for treatment, he said.

"On Saturday afternoon, a camp caught fire, when 'bhandara' (distribution of food free of cost) was going on," Pandey said, adding that the fire has been brought under control.