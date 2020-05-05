Six injured in grenade attack in central Kashmir

Six injured in grenade attack in central Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 05 2020, 14:34 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 14:34 ist

Six persons, including a CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces' party near a bus stand at Pakherpora in Charare-Sharief area of the central Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a CRPF personnel, a policeman and four civilians were injured in the explosion.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CRPF
grenade attack
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 