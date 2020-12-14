6 injured in stone-pelting over harrassment of UP woman

Six injured in stone-pelting during clash over sexual harassment of woman in UP

The accused allegedly harassed the 18-year-old woman when her parents were in another room, police said

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Dec 14 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 13:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

At least six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over sexual harassment of an 18-year-old woman at Chalsina village in the district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when a man entered the woman's house while she was sleeping. He allegedly sexually harassed her when her parents were in the other room, they said.

The victim's family opposed to it, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, police said.

The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to at least six persons, they added.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, police said.

According to Circle Officer Virja Shankar Tripathi, police registered a case against 30 people and named 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took some people into custody.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the village and more police forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
stone-pelting
Sexual Harassment

What's Brewing

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

Birth anniversary special: 5 iconic Raj Kapoor movies

Birth anniversary special: 5 iconic Raj Kapoor movies

DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament

DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

Off the record: December 14, 2020

Off the record: December 14, 2020

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

 