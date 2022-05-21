Six killed, 3 injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place near Ganwaria trisection when the victims were travelling from Laxmanpur to Bhagwanpur in Gasadi police station area

PTI
PTI, Balrampur,
  • May 21 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 09:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Six members of a marriage party were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trolley on the Tulsipur-Barhni National Highway here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Ganwaria trisection late on Friday when the victims were travelling from Laxmanpur to Bhagwanpur in Gasadi police station area, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said .

A jeep, too, rammed into the SUV on its rear end, the SP said.

While Basant (32), his wife Amrita (28), Laxman (40), Wadi (35) and Shadab (26) died on the spot, Ankit (13) died in the hospital.

Injured Shiv Prasad (52) and Durga Prasad (26) have been admitted to the district hospital. Another person named Umesh (13), whose condition is critical, has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow, the SP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken.

Uttar Pradeh
India News
Accident

