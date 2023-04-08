Six of family killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Six of family killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed "deep anguish" over the loss of lives in the road accident

PTI
PTI, Balrampur (UP),
  • Apr 08 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 18:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six members of a family were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with an unidentified vehicle here early Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Vishambharpur village under Sriduttganj police station, they said.

Sonu Shah (28), a resident of Deoria district who worked at a paper mill in Nainital, left for his village with his wife, children and other family members on Friday evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said.

Read more | Man, three children dead in road accident in Alwar

Early on Saturday morning, the car collided with an unidentified vehicle near Vishambharpur village, killing Shah, his wife Sujavati (25), their children Ruchika (6) and Divyanshi (4), Shah's brother Ravi (18) and sister Khushi (13) on the spot, the SP said.

Six teams have been formed to identify and seize the vehicle that collided with the victims' car, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The family members of the victims were informed and they have arrived here, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deep anguish" over the loss of lives in the road accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

He has issued directions that financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each be provided to the family members of the deceased without any delay, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

 