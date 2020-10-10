Six of family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Uttar Pradesh

A local court here has sentenced six members of a family to life imprisonment and also imposed fine on them in connection with the murder of two people 25 years ago, an official said on Saturday.

District government advocate Ashok Kumar Shukla said Special Judge (dacoity) Anil Kumar Shukla on Friday sentenced Raisuddin, Qutubuddin, Kalandar, Sharifuddin, Naseemuddin and Alimuddin to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on each of them for the murder of Amar Singh (driver of a deputy SP) and Pappu, an auto-rickshaw driver in Maudha on January 17, 1995.

He also informed that Amir Mohammad had lodged a complaint of murder and attempt to murder against nine members of a family. However, three of them -- Raziuddin, Saeeduddin and Naim Ahmed alias Buddhu died during the course of the trial.

He said firing took place between two sides due to professional rivalry and those who died were not linked to either side.

"On January 17, 1995; Amir Mohammad was getting his jeep repaired in Maudha at a mechanic's shop, when Raziuddin, Saeeduddin, Raisuddin, Qutubuddin, Kalandar, Sharifuddin, Naseemuddin, Alimuddin and Naim Ahmed alias Buddhu started indiscriminate firing on him," he said.

"In the firing, Amar Singh, who was getting his jeep repaired in the neighbouring shop and Pappu, an auto-rickshaw driver, died after being hit by bullets, while Amir Mohammad, his son Jamluddin and Devi Singh got injured," he said.