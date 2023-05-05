Six of family shot dead, three injured in MP's Morena

Police have identified eight persons who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them

PTI
PTI, Morena,
  • May 05 2023, 14:15 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 14:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead and three others were injured on Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district apparently over past enmity, said a senior police official.

The crimes were committed around 10 am at Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area, he said.

Also Read | MP: Man kills woman after she blackmails him with video clip

Three of the victims died on the spot and as many succumbed to their bullet wounds while being rushed to the district hospital, Inspector General of Police (Chambal Zone) S Saxena told PTI over the phone.

He said that the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Police have identified eight persons who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them, he said.

Asked about the motive behind the killings, the official said that the deceased and the accused had an old enmity. “The victims’ relatives have been accused of murdering the family members of today's alleged killers,” the official said.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Crime

