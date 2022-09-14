6 people held for spreading child-lifting rumours in UP

Six people arrested for spreading child-lifting rumours in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

Some men entered the local mosque a few days ago and announced that a child-lifter was active in the area, the FIR mentioned

PTI
PTI, Sambhal (UP),
  • Sep 14 2022, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 12:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents of spreading rumours of child-lifting here, police said on Wednesday.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said FIRs have been lodged in the Kaila Devi and the Hazrat Nagar Garhi police stations for spreading the rumours.

According to the FIR lodged at the Kaila Devi police station, some men entered the local mosque a few days ago and announced that a child-lifter was active in the area. Based on the FIR, Arman, Waseem, Aslam, Kausar, and Shakruddin were arrested, the police said.

Satendra and Anas, the accused named in the second FIR, allegedly told residents of Garhi that a child-lifter was active in the area. Based on this FIR, the police arrested Satendra and are looking out for Anas.

"The arrests were made on Tuesday night. Efforts are being made to prevent the spread of any rumour that could lead to a law-and-order situation. We have also sought help from our IT department to monitor such rumours on social media," said SP Mishra.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
child-lifters

