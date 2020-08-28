Six people injured in clash over lifting of sand from Yamuna; 8 arrested

Six people were injured in stone-pelting following a clash between two groups over the lifting of sand from the Yamuna river in Kairana area of Shamli district, police said on Friday.

According to Station House Officer of Kairana police station Premvir Rana, Nazir and Imran had a heated argument which turned into a violent clash. The supporters of both the men used stones and lathis to target each other, he added.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Eight people were arrested, Rana said.

A case was registered against 15 people in this connection, he added.

The injured, Rifakat, Imran, Nazir, Bilal, Sonu and Musnad, were shifted to a hospital, Rana said.