Six suspected coronavirus cases in Agra; Travel ban extends to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan

India on Tuesday put six individuals with high viral load in isolation as suspected cases of novel coronavirus 2019 infection (COVID19) as the Union Health Ministry awaits confirmation from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Kept at a hospital in Agra, all six were in contact with the Delhi resident who was reported positive for COVID-19.

“Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi. They have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network.”

While two new COVID-19 cases from Delhi and Telengana were reported on Monday, the ministry is yet to receive the confirmation of a third suspect, an Italian tourist in Jaipur.

The Delhi individual hosted a birthday party on Friday for his kid where the Agra suspects were possibly exposed to the virus. The child studies in a private school in Noida, which has been shut on Monday with Noida health authorities fumigating the school.

Other children and adults who were in contact with these seven persons are being brought under the surveillance net.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparedness against the virus. “Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID19. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he tweeted.

Modi also asked the people not to panic.

With the virus badly impacting South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy, the Centre extended the visa ban to these four countries. The travel restrictions on China – the epicentre of the pandemic – stays. India imposed a visa ban for China on February 5.

Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars such as phone no. and address in India) and travel history, to Health officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

“Diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI card-holders and Aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory,” the health ministry said in a statement.

As on Monday, the virus galloped to 66 nations killing 2,912 individuals in China and 139 in other countries.