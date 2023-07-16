Boy killed, 3 hurt as wall collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Six-year-old boy killed, 3 men injured as village wall collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

The incident took place in Wajidpur village in the Sector 63 police station area.

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jul 16 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 23:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A six-year-old boy was killed after a wall collapsed on him in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Three other men, aged around 22 years, were also injured in the incident that took place in Wajidpur village in the Sector 63 police station area, they said.

Also Read | Two children killed in wall collapse in UP

"Around 7.30 am, police got information about a wall collapse incident in Wajidpur village. The wall was in a dilapidated condition and fell towards the side of a lane, burying three men and a child under the debris," a police spokesperson said.

"All four people were admitted to a nearby private hospital in an injured condition, where the child succumbed to the injuries," the official said.

Police said the three men -- Ravindra, Suraj and Mukesh -- are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

