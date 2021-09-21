Six-year-old girl in Agra drowns in nullah after heavy rains

Agra: 6-yr-old girl drowns in nullah after heavy rains

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Sep 21 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 21:36 ist
Rains in Agra. Credit: PTI File Photo

A six-year-old girl drowned in a nullah which has been overflowing since Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rains in Agra, according to police.

Shabnam was swept away by the flow of water and was traced after an hour, Inspector Udayveer Singh Malik said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

The incident took place when the girl was playing outside her house in Gobar Choki locality in the city around 1 pm, Malik said.

According to an eyewitness, the minor's foot slipped and she fell into the 11-feet deep nullah.

Additional City Magistrate Vinod Kumar told reporters that nullah had been overflowing due to heavy rains and the polluted water flooded the streets.

Heavy rains caused extensive waterlogging and traffic jams on key roads in the city. 

