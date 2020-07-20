In video, six-year-old pushes stretcher in UP hospital

Six-year-old seen pushing stretcher in UP hospital in video; mother says staff demanded money

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS,
  • Jul 20 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 17:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Unable to pay Rs 30 to the staff as bribe, a woman and her six year old son were forced to push the stretch carrying her injured father to the dressing room for changing the bandage at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, about 350 kilometres from here.

According to the reports, one Chedi Yadav, a resident of Gaura village in the district, assaulted by some people a few days back. Chedi, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the district hospital last week.

Bindu Devi, Chedi's daughter said that he was required to be taken to the dressing room from male surgical ward of the hospital for changing the bandage every day.

''The staff demands Rs 30 for taking my father to the dressing room on the stretcher....I am a poor woman....I do not have money to pay the amount every day,'' she said.

''Myself and my six year old son now take my father to the dressing room....I drag the stretch from the front while my son pushes it from behind,'' she said.

In the video, which went viral on social networking sites, the child was seen pushing the stretcher from behind. Bindu was seen in the front with another child on her shoulder.

The chief medical superintendent of the hospital said that he was not aware of the incident though he added that he had seen the video. ''We will investigate the matter and take action against the guilty,'', he said.

The opposition Congress, which shared the video on its twitter handle, said that it 'exposed' the 'pathetic condition' of the government hospitals in the state.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hospital
Uttar Pradesh
Social media

What's Brewing

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 