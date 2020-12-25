SJVN gets 3 hydroelectric projects in Chenab basin

SJVN gets 3 hydroelectric projects in Chenab basin from Himachal Pradesh govt

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 25 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 20:08 ist
River Chenab seen in semi-frozen condition even after cold wave conditions slightly subsided and minimum temperature increased in Himachal Pradesh, in Spiti. Credit: PTI File Photo

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd has been awarded three hydroelectric power projects totaling 501 megawatts (MW) by the Himachal Pradesh government.

The three projects are to be developed in the Chenab river basin in Himachal Pradesh, SJVN said in a statement.

"The Cabinet meeting chaired by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has allocated 104 MW Tandi, 130 MW Rashil and 267 MW Sach Khas Hydro Electric Projects on the Chenab Basin to SJVN," the company said.

In the statement, which was released on Thursday, SJVN did not disclose any financial details with respect to the projects awarded.

With the latest allocation, the company said it now has six projects with a total capacity of 1,279 MW in the basin.

The firm is already developing 430-MW Reoli Dugli, 210 MW Purthi and 138 MW Bardang hydroelectric projects in the Chenab basin.

SJVN Ltd is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

