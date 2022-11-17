SKM announces next leg of protests, to march to Raj Bhavans on Nov 26

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced the protests it would undertake from now to the Assembly polls in December 2023, including to Raj Bhavans across the country on November 26 to protest the Centre reneging on its promises made last year, such as on minimum support price. Its planned march to Raj Bhavans comes at a time when several non-BJP-ruled state governments have complained of governors overreaching their authority and breaching the principles of federalism.

The SKM will hold a meeting on December 8 to finalise its agenda for the next year, which will see Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The SKM will issue an appeal to the people of Gujarat for the polls in that state to note vote for the BJP for betraying farmers.

The SKM is the umbrella body of farm unions that had undertaken the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws for 380 days in 2020-21. The SKM will mark November 19, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws last year, as "Fateh Diwas", or victory day. On November 26, it will hold marches to Raj Bhavan across the country, alleging a breach of assurance by the Centre on farmers' pending demands.

"Marches to offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties will be held from December 1 to 11," SKM leader Darshan Pal said. The SKM also discussed a draft of the outfit's constitution, including its funding pattern and decision-making process, at its national council meeting on November 14.

The SKM condemned the Modi government for "betraying the farmers" by not implementing the written assurances made on December 9 last year on legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill. Other demands include a farm loan waiver and revoking the environmental clearance for GM mustard.