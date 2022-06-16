'Slap NSA against Muslim clerics provoking violence'

Slap NSA against Muslim clerics provoking violence, demands Bajrang Dal

The Hindu outfit handed over a memorandum addressed to the President to the SDM

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Jun 16 2022, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 21:19 ist
Credit: IANS photo

Bajrang Dal workers on Thursday staged a protest at district headquarters here chanting Hanuman Chalisa and demanding the slapping of the stringent NSA against Muslim clerics who are "provoking violence".

The National Security Act (NSA) allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order.

The Hindu outfit handed over a memorandum addressed to the President to the SDM (Sadar) Vinay singh and held a sit-in chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

Bajrang Dal convener Neeraj Singh Bajrangi said the NSA must be invoked against Muslim clerics and secular leaders who are spitting venom in their speeches and they must be expelled from the district.

"During the Hanuman Jaynti Yatra, stones were thrown from the mosques in various cities of the country. All Muslim outfits spreading hate and provoking people to violence must be banned," he said.

After Friday prayers, people coming out from mosques should also be monitored so that they do not spread communal violence, he said.

Security was stepped up ahead of Friday prayers, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bajrang Dal
Uttar Pradesh
India News
NSA

What's Brewing

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

 