Slight respite from cold as ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins in Kashmir

As ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, began in Kashmir on Tuesday, there was some respite from the chill as the minimum temperature in Srinagar and other places improved.

A MeT department official said Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 °C last night, against the previous night's minus 5.8 °C. The city had also recorded a low of minus the lowest 6 °C on December 18, which was the season’s lowest.

He said a weak Western Disturbance is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday afternoon onwards. “Under its influence, light rain/snow can occur at a few places between 23 and 24 in the afternoon. A short moderate spell in higher reaches can't be ruled out,’ he said.

On the first day of the ‘Chillai Kalan', long icicles were seen hanging from leaking taps and branches of trees which presented a kaleidoscopic view as the sun struggled its way through cloud covers. In recent days water bodies, including Dal Lake in Srinagar have frozen in parts, due to the extreme cold in the valley.

‘Chillai Kalan’, the coldest period of the winter starts from December 21 which will be followed by 20-day-long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and 10-day-long ‘Chillai Bacha’. During the 40-day‘ Chillai Kalan’, it is said earth goes dead, air and water are the coldest.

The arrival of ‘Chillai Kalan’ has set people in motion across the valley to stock food items and fuel. “Whenever Chillai Kalan begins in Kashmir it signals people to stock food and fuel for Kangris (traditional firepots),” said Rahil, a college student.

