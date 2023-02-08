Smriti Irani in Rajasthan for daughter's wedding

Smriti Irani reaches Rajasthan for daughter's wedding

The wedding functions will be held at the 15th-century Khimsar Fort on February 8 and 9

  • Feb 08 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 13:15 ist
Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Smriti Irani arrived here from Delhi on Wednesday morning for the wedding of her daughter Shanelle Irani.

After arriving at the Jodhpur airport, the Union minister for Women and Child Development left for Nagaur by road.

The wedding functions will be held at the 15th-century Khimsar Fort on Wednesday and Thursday with family members and close friends in attendance.

Surrounded by sand dunes, the Khimsar Fort, which is now a heritage hotel, belongs to BJP leader Gajendra Singh.

