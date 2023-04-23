Snow bikes in Gulmarg: NGT asks J&K forest department to act as per law

The NGT asked the Jammu and Kashmir’s Forest Department to take appropriate action as per law regarding complaints against the operation of snow bikes in and around Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary and Eco Sensitive Zone.

The NGT principal Bench headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after hearing a petition seeking restraining the Jammu and Kashmir Government from allowing the snow bike operators to ply their vehicles at Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary and Eco Sensitive Zone.

The NGT also noted that the state’s Forest and Environment Department has already written to the Tourism Department Director asking it to stop the entry of snow bikes in Gulmarg Wildlife sanctuary immediately.

Also Read | NGT stays Great Nicobar Island project, forms panel to examine it

"Allowing the snow bike operators to ply their vehicles in Gulmarg wildlife sanctuary at Kangdori, which is illegal and an offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," the Forest and Environment Department of the Jammu and Kashmir said in its communication to the Tourism Department.

“Due to these snow bikes the natural habitat of many wild animals is being disturbed and forcing these animals to leave their natural habitat and settle down in human habitation which leads to many man animal conflicts. In view of above and to avoid such incidents your goodself is requested to pass directions to stop the entry of snow bikes in Gulmarg wildlife sanctuary immediately,” the Forest Department had said in its letter to the Tourism Department.

Seeking immediate ban on snow bikes, the petitioner alleged that, snow bikes use petrol which has harmful impact on the ecology. Weight of the bikes impacts the soil and the vegetation underneath the snow. Such activities also result in encroachments and loss of grasslands, the petitioner said.