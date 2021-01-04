Snow continues to cripple life in Kashmir; National highway closed

Normal life remained disrupted in Kashmir for the second consecutive day as intermittent snowfall continued on Monday with the Valley remaining cut off from the rest of the world as the national highway remained blocked and flights suspended.

The 270-km Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with other parts of the country, remained closed for the traffic due to heavy snowfall. An official spokesman said heavy snowfall near the Jawahar Tunnel and shooting stones, landslides at various places on the 270-kilometre long highway since Saturday night caused suspension of traffic, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded,

Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke said no flights could operate from Srinagar Airport for the second day on Monday due to snow accumulation on the runway and poor visibility. “The MeT department has predicted more snow for the next two days, which might impact the scheduled flight operations but all depends on runway visibility tomorrow. Men and machinery are on the job to clear the snow from the runway” he said.

Due to the moderate to heavy snowfall, which began on Saturday night, authorities snapped electricity to several parts of the valley as a precautionary measure. The Meteorological Department has predicted “heavy to very heavy” snowfall during Monday and Tuesday, while issuing an avalanche warning for the Valley higher reaches.

While fresh snowfall resulted in a sharp increase in minimum temperature across the valley, it crippled normal life with most of the shops and other business establishments remaining closed and only skeletal traffic plying on the roads due to slippery conditions.

However, a good number of tourists, who arrived in Kashmir on New Year, looked happy as they were out of hotels and houseboats enjoying the fresh snow. At several places, tourists were seen capturing the rare moment of snowfall in their cameras and mobile phones as 'snow men' sprang up in many parts of the city and in the Valley.

While people expressed excitement over fresh snowfall on social networking sites, children and youth were seen playing ‘Sheen Jung’ in the city and elsewhere. Kashmir University postponed all examinations scheduled for January 4.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ - the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies.