Snowfall, heavy rains throw life out of gear in Kashmir

'The incessant rains are hampering the restoration work on the highway…It will take at least five hours to clear the landslide in Cafeteria Morh,' an official said

PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Oct 23 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 15:04 ist
A woman holds an umbrella while crossing a street during heavy rain in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

Snowfall in upper reaches and rains in the plains threw life out of gear in Kashmir on Saturday with the national highway remaining closed.

The incessant rains and snowfall resulted in a sudden dip in mercury leading to early onset of winter-like conditions.

An official said moderate snowfall was recorded in tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam besides Shopian, Zojila, Drass, Zanskar, Gurez and other higher and middle reaches.

Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, has been blocked by landslides at several places on the other side of Pir Panjal mountain range, he said. Traffic on Mughal Road, an alternate link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu Region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was also suspended due to moderate snowfall at Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas overnight.

Sonamarg-Zojila road on Srinagar-Ladakh national highway was closed for vehicular movement after the snowfall.

In view of inclement weather, the University of Kashmir postponed all the exams scheduled for Saturday. Power supply has been disrupted in Kashmir due to rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and wind in several areas.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours and said there will be a significant improvement from Sunday afternoon.

Due to a weather advisory issued by the MeT department earlier this week, panic-stricken orchardists in Kashmir hurriedly harvested their apple crops. Though a timely weather forecast is believed to give some respite for the apple growers, they are worried that if heavy snowfall is experienced this early, it will prove disastrous for the orchards.

Kashmir produces over 75 per cent of apples in the entire country. Over 50 lakh people from 12 lakh families are directly or indirectly involved in the apple trade. The horticulture sector is considered the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

