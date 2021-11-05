Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

The MeT Department has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated to scattered places in the valley on Friday

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 05 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 13:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while some parts in the plains were lashed by light rains on Friday, officials said.

Snowfall started in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir early in the morning, the officials said.

Also Read: Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

They said the fresh snowfall was witnessed in Machil and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora district, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonamarg in Ganderbal, and some other high altitude areas.

Due to the snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez Road has been closed temporarily for traffic, the officials said.

Some areas in the plains of the valley received light rainfall.

Also Read: J&K, Ladakh turn into white wonderland after first snowfall

The MeT Department has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated to scattered places in the valley on Friday.

The weather is likely to stay mainly dry for a few days from Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
Snowfall
Baramulla
India News
Kashmir
Indian Meteorological Department

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy

Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy

ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus

ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

 