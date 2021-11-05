Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while some parts in the plains were lashed by light rains on Friday, officials said.
Snowfall started in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir early in the morning, the officials said.
They said the fresh snowfall was witnessed in Machil and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora district, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonamarg in Ganderbal, and some other high altitude areas.
Due to the snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez Road has been closed temporarily for traffic, the officials said.
Some areas in the plains of the valley received light rainfall.
The MeT Department has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated to scattered places in the valley on Friday.
The weather is likely to stay mainly dry for a few days from Saturday.
